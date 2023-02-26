Governor of Turkish Kahramanmarash thanks Azerbaijan for humanitarian assistance (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. According to the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, who are in Türkiye, continue to work to eliminate the consequences of a strong earthquake that occurred in the brotherly country, Trend reports citing the Ministry.

Governor of Türkiye's Kahramanmarash Province Omar Faruk Cosgun met with Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Lieutenant-General Etibar Mirzayev.

The meeting discussed the current situation in Kahramanmarash, which was seriously affected by the earthquake, further steps to be taken, including the activities of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake in the region.

Cosgun highly appreciated the work of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people for their support.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.