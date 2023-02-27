Expected time of completing construction of Azerbaijan's Jabrayil nodal substation named (PHOTO)

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, February 27. Work on the construction of Azerbaijan’s 330-kV Jabrayil nodal substation, the foundation of which was laid in May 2022 as part of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe Energy Corridor (Jabrayil Energy Hub project), is expected to be completed by May 2023, Trend reports from the scene.

This information was disclosed during a media tour organized to get acquainted with the construction of the energy hub.

As part of the construction of the largest substation in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangazur (330 kV), AzerEnergy OJSC has already completed earthwork, construction and installation work, built underground communication channels, open switchgears with a capacity of 330 and 110 kW and a digital control center.

More than 80 percent of the work has already been completed.

At the same time, work is underway to complete the construction of a double-circuit power transmission line, 132 km long, with a voltage of 330 kV from the Aghjabadi substation to Jabrayil.

The establishment of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe Energy Corridor (Jabrayil Energy Hub project) in Jabrayil is envisioned in the "Action Plan on the establishment of a "green energy" zone in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan in 2022-2026" approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.

In accordance with the Action Plan, AzerEnergy OJSC must provide the establishment of the Jabrayil Energy Hub project in 2022-2026 together with the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Economy.