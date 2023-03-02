Azerbaijan confirms 40 more COVID-19 cases, 17 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. Azerbaijan has detected 40 new COVID-19 cases, 17 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 828,628 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 818,327 of them have recovered, and 10,122 people have died. Currently, 179 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 2,292 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,529,191 tests have been conducted so far.