Virgin Atlantic plane makes emergency landing in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. The captain of an aircraft operated by Virgin Atlantic, which was flying on the London-Islamabad route, sent a request for an emergency landing to Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports citing the press service of airport.

The reason was a sharp deterioration in the health of the passenger on board.

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft landed safely at the Baku airport at 07:37 (GMT+4).

Over the past 12 hours, this is the second forced landing at the Baku airport. On the evening of March 2, also due to the deterioration of the passenger's health on board the Boeing 787 aircraft, EVA Air operated a flight on the Bangkok-Amsterdam route and landed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.