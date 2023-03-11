FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku: Azerbaijani athlete to perform in final

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. On Saturday, March 11, Azerbaijani athlete Nikita Simonov will perform in the final of the exercise on the rings at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

The final competition in the exercise on the rings will start at 13:00.

Nikita Simonov's opponents in the final will be Mehmet Ayberk Kosak (Türkiye), Carlos Edriel Hulot (Philippines), Mahdi Ahmad Kohani (Iran), Van Han Fong Nguyen (Vietnam), Guan-I Lin (Chinese Taipei), Vincenz Hek (Austria) and Riley Loos (USA).

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena on March 9-12. According to the registration list, Azerbaijan has a record for the number of countries, as 173 athletes from 48 National Federations are expected to participate in the competition.

The first two days of the four-day World Cup competitions in Baku will feature qualifying stages, whereas the remaining days – finals, will determine the winners and prize-winners in exercises on individual implements. Following the results of the four-day competitions, the traditional “AGF Trophy” will be presented to the gymnasts who received the highest execution score.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan will be represented by Nikita Simonov and Ivan Tikhonov (men's gymnastics), Samira Gahramanova, and Nazanin Teymurova (women's gymnastics) at the competitions.