Baku holds awarding ceremony for winners of FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has held an awarding ceremony for the winners of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, Trend reports.

Gymnasts in men's gymnastics were awarded medals in the floor exercise, and exercises on parallel bars and rings, while athletes in women's gymnastics were awarded medals in the vaults and in the exercises on the uneven bars.

In floor exercises, Milad Karimi (Kazakhstan) won the gold medal, Illia Kovtun (Ukraine) took second place, and Riley Loos (US) took third place.

In the vaults, the medal was won by Coline Devillard (France), the silver medal by Oksana Chusovitina (Uzbekistan), and the bronze medal by Lingming Yu (China).

In the parallel bars exercise, Carlos Edriel Yulo (Philippines) took first place, Illia Kovtun occupied second position, and Cameron-Lie Bernard (France) took third place.

In the exercise on uneven bars, Qiyuan Qiu (China) won the gold medal, Giorgia Villa (Italy) won the silver, and Sanna Veerman (the Netherlands) was awarded the bronze medal.

Nikita Simonov (Azerbaijan) took first place in the ring exercise, Mahdi Ahmad Kohani (Iran) took second place, and Vinzenz Hoeck (Austria) occupied the third position.

The awards were presented to the winners by Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Farid Gayibov, MP of the Milli Majlis (Parliament), member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Rauf Aliyev, President of the African Gymnastics Union, President of the Egyptian Gymnastics Federation Ehab Esawy, Sports Director of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Natalia Bulanova, technical delegate of the International Gymnastics Federation Jeffrey Thomson.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup is held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. Some 173 gymnasts from 48 countries around the world will take part in the competition, which is a record number of participating countries in the history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in Azerbaijan.