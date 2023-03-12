Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The final day of the Gymnastics World Cup competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is over, Trend reports.

The final day was remembered for the struggle between the finalists. The competitions were intense, emotional, and full of joy.

The Gymnastics World Cup was held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 173 gymnasts from 48 countries of the world took part in the competition, which is a record for the number of participating countries in the entire history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in our country.

At the World Cup, Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a gold medal in ring exercises.

Trend presents the footage of the best moments of the final day of the World Cup competitions.

(Photo: Zaur Mustafaev)