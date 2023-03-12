Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)

Society Materials 12 March 2023 19:05 (UTC +04:00)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Jani Babayeva
Jani Babayeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The final day of the Gymnastics World Cup competitions at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is over, Trend reports.

The final day was remembered for the struggle between the finalists. The competitions were intense, emotional, and full of joy.

The Gymnastics World Cup was held on March 9-12 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku. 173 gymnasts from 48 countries of the world took part in the competition, which is a record for the number of participating countries in the entire history of the World Cups in gymnastic disciplines in our country.

At the World Cup, Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a gold medal in ring exercises.

Trend presents the footage of the best moments of the final day of the World Cup competitions.

(Photo: Zaur Mustafaev)

Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Best moments of final day of Gymnastics World Cup in Baku (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more