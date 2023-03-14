UN, Azerbaijan implementing social programs as part of sustainable development project - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. The further implementation of the "UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025" between Azerbaijan and the UNB includes social programs, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Anar Kerimov said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the session of the joint steering committee on the implementation of the "UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2021-2025" between the UN and Azerbaijan.

According to him, the main directions of this project are the sectors of education and employment.

"A total of 21 meetings are expected to be held this year to discuss the project implementation process," he said.

Kerimov noted that this project will also allow for establishing equality between cities and districts, the level of wages, education, and other rates.

"I would like to note that Azerbaijan has already achieved great results. Other countries are studying Azerbaijan's experience of implementing this project. Even at global events, the UN cites our implementation reports as a model of implementation of the "UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2021-2025," he added.

