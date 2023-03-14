Co-op between WHO, countries must only develop after COVID-19 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. Cooperation between the World Health Organization (WHO) and the countries of the world must only develop after the COVID-19 pandemic, Representative of WHO in Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said, Trend reports.

Harmanci made the remark at a meeting of the joint steering committee for the implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2021-2025 signed with Azerbaijan.

According to her, WHO plays a big role in attaining the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

"Joint projects of our organization with ministries and government agencies have already led to positive results in the future, we are confident that strengthening cooperation will play a key role in achieving the SDGs and the development of countries in general," she added.

The UNSDCF for 2021-2025 focuses on five key spheres, namely, inclusive growth, green economy, environmental protection, strengthening of social institutions and women’s empowerment, and is directly linked to the attainment of SDGs and its targets in support of the 2030 Agenda.