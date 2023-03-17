Number of foreign students studying in Azerbaijan revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. A total of 8,900 foreign students from 110 countries across the world are currently studying in Azerbaijan's higher and secondary specialized educational institutions, Trend reports referring to the statement of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers on its activities in 2022.

It was noted that the majority of the foreign students in Azerbaijan are from Türkiye, Iran, Georgia, Iraq, Nigeria, Syria, India, Pakistan, and other countries.

"Compared to the previous year, the number of foreign students increased by 20 percent. As part of the educational grant programs established by the relevant orders of President Ilham Aliyev, 40 people from 36 member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement were admitted to the educational institutions in Azerbaijan," said the statement.

The Azerbaijani Parliament is holding a meeting for the discussion of the report on the activities of the Cabinet of Ministers in 2022. The meeting is attended by PM Ali Asadov and members of the government.