U.S. Embassy Announces 2023-2025 GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism

The U.S. Embassy is pleased to announce that the Georgian Institute of Public Affairs (GIPA) is soliciting applications from Azerbaijani citizens for a Master’s Degree program in journalism and media management offered by the Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management. The coursework will be taught by visiting instructors from the United States, and European Universities, and the western educated Georgian professors. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of State. The overall goal of the program is to strengthen the media in the South Caucasus.

It is expected that up to five Azerbaijani participants are expected to be selected for the program, which will be offered over the course of four semesters from September 2023 to June 2025. Students interested in journalism, media, communications, graphics, photojournalism, content development and other related fields are welcome to apply. The students will study in Tbilisi, Georgia from September 2023 until December 2024 and will work on their diploma portfolio in Azerbaijan in January-June 2025. Students will be expected to return to Georgia for the defense of a thesis/final project in July 2025. While studying at GIPA, students will have access to computers, audio and video equipment, the internet, and a journalism library. The program will produce multimedia stories for the student media web page and reports for Radio GIPA FM. GIPA students are eligible to participate in the Erasmus+ Exchange programs and receive funding for one semester education in different European Universities.

The program curriculum provides a hands-on, experiential approach to learning the latest techniques of fact-based, professional reporting and writing for print, online and broadcast media. Coursework also includes management techniques and key knowledge fields, such as economics and the judiciary.

Strong English language skills, as demonstrated at an oral interview, are required.

The U.S. Embassy in Baku provides tuition support and financial assistance for the duration of their studies in Georgia to students who demonstrate financial need.

The selection process includes an English-language interview with a joint Azerbaijani-American admissions committee in Baku. The deadline for applications is April 30, 2023.

For more information please contact: Mehdi Huseynguliyev, recruitment coordinator, at [email protected]

More information available at: [[link to Embassy website]]

Please send your documents to Mehdi Huseynguliyev’s e-mail address:[email protected]

Please note that the subject line in your email should be: GIPA - 2023 Documents

List of documents to be presented for GIPA program:

1. Application Form

2. Reference Letters

3. Statement of Purpose

4. Copies of Diplomas *

5. Transcripts

6. Copy of ID Card or Passport

* Note: Recent graduates who have not yet received their diploma may still apply and submit a temporarily document confirming their graduation from university. They need submit a diploma by August 01, 2023.

Please see the GIPA Master’s Degree Program in Journalism Application Form’s link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LbG4xgC2aNNrv1axgjy7O-nvF4N-Kb9h/view?usp=sharing

Additional Information:

The Georgian Institute of Public Affairs was established in 1994 as a non-governmental, non-profit educational institution, raising a cadre of highly trained public servants and journalists to support democratic and market reforms in Caucasus.

The Caucasus School of Journalism and Media Management (CSJMM) was established in 2001 to support the development of independent media in the Caucasus by means of educational and training programs in journalism, communication, and media management. The school’s philosophy is that journalists -- well-grounded in skills to report fairly and accurately -- will raise the level of journalism where they practice and will serve the public by providing truthful information and upholding the highest ethical standards of the profession.

Since its opening in January 2002, CSJMM’s English-language, regional program graduated more than 200 students with master’s degrees in journalism and media management. In Azerbaijan, CSJMM has graduates, who hold leading positions in the professional media. Overall employment rate is high. The graduates today are well-established journalists committed to the principles of fairness, independence, honesty, and accuracy in their work for newspapers, television, and radio. The employers of Azerbaijani graduates are BBC, Bloomberg, Turan, APA, 1News and Report News agencies, CBC, VOA, and several other outlets and organizations.