New appointment to the board of directors of Bakcell

Bakcell has announced the appointment of Salvador Anglada as new member of the company’s Board of Directors.

Mr. Anglada has over 27 years of experience in the telecom and IT industries. In his career, he has held various leadership positions in Europe at Telefonica, O2, and Dell. Before joining Bakcell’s Board of Directors, Salvador Anglada spent more than 9 years in the UAE – first as e& Group Chief Business Officer (formerly Etisalat) and further as the Chief Executive Officer for e& enterprise, the carve-out company of e& Group focused on helping enterprise and government customers in their digital transformation journey.

Mr. Anglada earned an executive MBA from Instituto de Empresa (Spain) and holds an Industrial Engineering master’s degree from UPM of Madrid. He also successfully completed the Executive program at Singularity University Silicon Valley and PDG program at IESE Business School.

Vasyl Latsanych, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Bakcell and Head of Telecom of NEQSOL Holding:

“Bakcell is continuously working to build best-in-class digital business, thus we are attracting highly experienced people to help us with this challenging task. We are excited to announce Salvador Anglada's appointment as a new member of Bakcell's Board of Directors. His impressive background and extensive experience in the telecom and IT industries will bring tremendous value as we continue to innovate and drive digital transformation in Azerbaijan and beyond.”

Bakcell, part of NEQSOL Holding, is the first mobile operator in Azerbaijan to introduce the latest VoLTE and eSIM technologies. In the beginning of 2023, the company announced a trial launch of 5G in selected areas of Baku. Bakcell network is recognized as the “Fastest mobile network in Azerbaijan” by Ookla®.

NEQSOL Holding is a diversified group of companies operating in nine countries across the energy, telecommunications, hi-tech, and construction industries.