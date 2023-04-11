Azerbaijan's Bar Association asks gov't to create law firms on liberated territories (UPDATE)

Details added (First published: 12:57)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. Azerbaijan's Bar Association has asked the government to create law firms on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, Chairman of the Association's Presidium Anar Baghirov told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, the need to prepare locations for law offices as part of the urban development of the liberated territories is noted in the appeal.

"For the activities of lawyers, there must be buildings and offices where they will receive citizens. I am sure that we will cooperate with the government, and the necessary conditions will be created," Baghirov said.

He stressed that, if necessary, Azerbaijani lawyers carry out human rights activities on these territories, and these activities will gradually expand.

The Bar Association of the Republic of Azerbaijan is a non-governmental, independent, self-governing organization, and that includes all lawyers, and was established with non-commercial aims. The main purpose of the Bar Association is the defense of each person's rights and freedoms and lawful interests, rendering them professional, high-quality, good-faith legal assistance, and increasing the prestige of the advocacy profession.