SecGen hails organizational committee amid AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 14. The local organizational committee is holding the current tournament [AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament] and also preparing for the upcoming competitions with great enthusiasm, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzada told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Mammadzada, the AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is the third competition in gymnastic disciplines organized in Azerbaijan this year.

"The Trampoline World Cup was held in Baku in February, the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup was held in March, and the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will start next week. One of the prestigious competitions organized this year in Azerbaijan will be the European Rhythmic Gymnastics gymnastics, which will take place in May," she added.

Mammadzade noted that, unlike the previous competitions of the AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament, this year, along with juniors, seniors also participate in it.

"For the first time, the AGF Trophy International Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament was held in Baku in 2018, and then in 2019. Only juniors competed in those tournaments, this year we can watch the performances of both juniors and adult gymnasts," the secretary general emphasized.

The 3rd AGF Trophy International Tournament in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held on April 14-16 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

A total of 38 gymnasts, including 20 performing in individual programs (6 senior and 14 junior athletes) and 18 gymnasts within group teams (1 senior and 2 juniors in group exercises), are representing Azerbaijan in the tournament.