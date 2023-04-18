Azerbaijanis studying online in Türkiye now can cross land border to Azerbaijan without permission

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Azerbaijani citizens studying in Türkiye are allowed to cross the land border with Azerbaijan due to the decision to switch to distance learning in Türkiye in the second semester, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Embassy in Türkiye.

According to the embassy, in connection with the decision to switch to distance learning in Türkiye in the second semester, Azerbaijani citizens who are currently studying in this country for sub-bachelor, bachelor, master, etc, as well as members of their families (father/mother, husband/wife, children), can enter Azerbaijan through the land borders until May 10, 2023, without the necessary permission, with a student ID card only.

Meanwhile, due to the special quarantine regime, border lands with Azerbaijan are currently closed.

The Azerbaijan–Türkiye border is a short 17 km long international border. The border is located at the southeastern tip of the Iğdır Province on the Turkish side and at the northwestern tip of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the Azerbaijani side; running entirely along the Aras river, it is the shortest border for both countries.