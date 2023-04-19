Azerbaijani seismologists to send study results from earthquake zone in Türkiye to AFAD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. The Republican Seismological Service Center under the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) will send the results of its studies in the earthquake zone in Türkiye to the Turkish Disaster And Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD), Director General of the Seismological Service Center, Active Member of ANAS Gurban Yetirmishli told reporters, Trend reports.

"We conducted seismic studies in the earthquake zone, including the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras [Province], where the most destruction occurred," he explained.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

On February 21, 6.4-magnitude and 5.4-magnitude tremors were felt in the Turkish Hatay province, which had already been damaged by the deadly earthquake of Feb. 6. The earthquakes caused heavy destruction and personal injuries.