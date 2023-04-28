Reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala road underway (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28. The reconstruction of Azerbaijan's Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala road is underway, Trend reports.

Being a part of the Baku-Shamakhi-Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala highway, it’s the shortest road connecting the capital city with Ismayilli, Gabala, Oghuz, Shaki, Gakh, Zagatala and Balakan districts.

Upon implementation of the road project, the length of the Mughanli-Ismayilli-Gabala road will be reduced by 9.7 km to 76.8 km, and the existing two-lane road will be widened to four lanes.

At 55.5-76.6 km of the Gabala section, work is underway on the construction of supporting walls and bridges, as well as tunnel work (completed by 22 percent).

In total, one tunnel, one suspension bridge and 15 other bridges were designed under the new project. So, five existing bridges across the Girdimanchay, Talistanchay, Akh-Okh, Goychay and Vandamchay rivers are being reconstructed and will be four-lane.

Besides, three bridges located on the Aghsuchay, Gulyanchay and Damiraparanchay rivers will be reconstructed and will be also four-lane. Work has already been completed in connection with the bridges across the Gulanchay and Gurudara rivers.

The reconstruction of this road, leading to important tourist regions of the republic and laid in the 70s of the last century on the initiative of the great leader Heydar Aliyev, was designed according to the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.