BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 29. Azerbaijani gymnast Nikita Simonov won a gold medal at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo, Egypt, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation.

Member of the Azerbaijani national gymnastics team Nikita Simonov performed with a ring.

The Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Cairo kicked off on April 27 will last until April 30.