State agency talks compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijani hospital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Compulsory medical insurance is in effect in medical institutions transferred from the subordination of the Association for the Management of Medical Territorial Units (TƏBIB) to the Ministry of Health, the State Agency for Compulsory Medical Insurance of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Citizens may apply directly to these institutions to use the medical services included in the package of compulsory medical insurance services for out-patient medical care.

"This includes an examination by a qualified doctor, relevant laboratory and instrumental studies, radiological service. One can contact these medical institutions to use in-patient medical services, having a referral with," the agency said.

The National Center of Hematology and Blood Transfusion and its departments, Research Institute of Pediatrics named after K. Farajova, Research Institute of Cardiology named after J. Abdullayev, Research Institute of Medical Prevention named after V.Akhundov, Research Institute of Pulmonary Diseases, Research Institute of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Azerbaijan Research Institute of Traumatology and Orthopedics, Azerbaijan Research Institute of Medical Rehabilitation, and Scientific Surgical Center named after Academician M. Topchubashov have been transferred to the subordination of the ministry since January 1, 2023.