Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. As many as 168 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 29 citizens, the second dose – 120 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 18 citizens. One citizen was vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,962,384 vaccine doses were administered, 5,410,909 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,882,281 people – the second dose, 3,403,020 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 266,174 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.