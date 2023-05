BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. On the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the 6th Baku Marathon 2023 was held, Trend reports.

Some 19,500 participants were registered for the Baku Marathon 2023.

This year the marathon was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the national leader Heydar Aliyev.

