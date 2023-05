BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The execution of the pardon order on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the national leader of Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev began with penitentiary institution No.11, Trend reports.

A total of 8 people were released from this institution. One person is a citizen of Russia, other 7 are citizens of Azerbaijan.

According to the order, the term of serving a sentence in this penitentiary institution has been reduced for another 24 persons.

Will be updated