Gala concert of “Kharibulbul” International Music Festival held in Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 10. A gala concert of the "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival which started in Shusha, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, took place on May 10 in Jidir Duzu (Jydyr Plain), Trend reports.

Artists from participating countries in the festival performed at the gala concert.

Within the framework of the concert, the composition "Kharibulbul", and the vocal-instrumental composition "Soz meydani" were presented by artists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, and Turkmenistan,

Moreover, the compositions "Chahargah basis", "Afsana Turan", and "Khalg Khazinasi" performed by the ensemble "Turkish World Virtuosos" and performances of participating countries, as well as other colorful performances of dance groups were presented.

The gala concert ended with the composition "Azerbaijan - Land of Fire" (Odlar yurdu Azerbaijan) performed by all participants.