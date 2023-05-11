Turkish delegation visits Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. The visit of a delegation headed by the Rector of the National Defense University of the Republic of Türkiye, Professor Erhan Afyoncu to Azerbaijan continues, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, representatives of the Institute of the Ground Forces, the Institute of the Air Force and the Institute of the Navy of the National Defense University of the fraternal country have attended the graves of the national leader of Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and the outstanding ophthalmologist, Academician Zarifa Aliyeva in the Alley of Honor.

Besides, the delegation attended the graves of Azerbaijani heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the independence and territorial integrity of Motherland, in the Alley of Martyrs, and "Turkish martyrdom" monument, and laid bouquets of flowers at them.

Then the Turkish guests visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and a military commando unit.

Previously, the delegation led by Afyoncu visited Azerbaijan in September last year.

