Opera "Natavan" presented in Shusha for first time (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. On the last day of the International "Kharibulbul" Music Festival, the plain of Djidir Duzu was enveloped by the sounds of the opera "Natavan" by Vasif Adigozalov, Trend reports.

The opera dedicated to the life and work of the daughter of Karabakh's Khan, a prominent representative of Azerbaijani artistic thought, Khurshidbanu Natavan, the socio-political events that took place in Karabakh at that time, is presented for the first time in Azerbaijan's Shusha.

The artists of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater performed on the stage. The conductor was the People's Artist, the son of the author of the opera Yalchin Adigezalov.

Within the framework of the festival, which began on May 9 and ends today, concert programs, exhibitions, and various presentations were held.