Azerbaijan ready for opening ceremony of "Shusha - cultural capital of Turkic World-2023"

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan and TURKSOY (International Organization of Turkic Culture) will jointly organize the official opening ceremony of the "Shusha - cultural capital of the Turkic world-2023" event today in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports.

The event, organized in accordance with the decree of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated December 6, 2022, provides for the participation of local officials, delegations of TURKSOY member countries, heads of cooperation organizations of Turkic countries and other guests.

The opening ceremony will be followed by performances of creative teams from the Turkic countries and familiarization with exhibitions.

The ancient city of Shusha, being the cradle of Mugham art, was declared the 2023 cultural capital of the Turkic world at the meeting of the Permanent Council of TURKSOY in Turkish Bursa City on March 31, 2022.

Musical and dance groups and artists of the member countries of TURKSOY took part in the Khari Bulbul International Musical Festival held on May 9-11, 2023 in Shusha.

The foundations of the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" project were laid in 2010 at the 10th summit of the heads of Turkic-speaking countries in Istanbul.

Previously, Astana (2012), Eskisehir (2013), Kazan (2014), Merv (2015), Shaki (2016), Turkestan (2017), Kastamonu (2018), Osh (2019), Khiva (2020) and Bursa (2022) were cultural capitals of the Turkic world.