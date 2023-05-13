Azerbaijani Gabala holds farewell ceremony for soldier killed following Armenian provocation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. The farewell ceremony for Azerbaijani Army serviceman Mahammad Garayev killed following a recent provocation of Armenian armed forces has been held in Azerbaijan’s Gabala city, Trend reports.

The ceremony was held in his native house.

Garayev was buried in the city’s cemetery No1.

The funeral was attended by relatives and friends of the martyr, representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the executive power and residents of the Gabala district.

On the evening of May 10, units of the Armenian armed forces, using various types of small arms, have committed a deliberate provocation against the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Zod settlement. As a result of target fire, serviceman of Azerbaijani army Muslim Mahmudlu was seriously wounded in the head.

Starting from the morning of May 11, the Armenian troops making the situation even more tense, from the positions in the direction of Zod settlement have carried out mortar shelling against the Azerbaijan Army's opposite positions, following which Azerbaijani serviceman of the extra active military service of the Azerbaijani army Orkhan Novruzalizade.

On the evening of May 12, as a result of the ongoing provocation of the Armenian armed forces, Mahammad Garayev was also killed.