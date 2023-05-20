U.S. Embassy joined EducationUSA Alumni Fair to promote study in the United States (PHOTO)

On May 20, the U.S. Embassy joined the EducationUSA 13th annual Alumni Fair at the Baku American Center on the campus of the Azerbaijan University of Languages. The event provided an opportunity for prospective undergraduate and graduate students to learn about study opportunities at U.S. colleges and universities.

Azerbaijanis who studied in the United States were joined by U.S. diplomats at the Fair to talk with students, answer questions, and promote studying in the United States. The fair included representatives from more than 30 institutions of higher education in the United States including large state universities, community colleges, and liberal arts colleges. The alumni at the fair explained the multitude of choices for higher education study in the United States, and spoke about the variety of colleges and universities, encouraging the students to explore different choices to find a school that would be the best fit for each individual student.

Chargé d’Affaires Hugo Guevara said while attending the event:

“We are delighted to see over 30 diverse U.S. higher education institutions represented today by Azerbaijani and American alumni. As I told many promising young students I met today, the United States has some of the best universities and colleges and community colleges in the world. The quality of the instruction, the power of the alumni network, and extracurricular activities all make study in the U.S. a tremendous opportunity.”

EducationUSA is a U.S. Department of State network of over 400 international student advising centers in more than 170 countries. The network promotes U.S. higher education to students around the world by offering accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States. EducationUSA is your official source on U.S. higher education.

The EducationUSA Advising Center in Baku is part of American Councils for International Education. EducationUSA, with the support of the U.S. Embassy in Baku, hosts two fairs each year: U.S. Higher Education Fair and EducationUSA Alumni Fair. In addition to these, EducationUSA supports the Sustainable Outreach Program and Competitive College Club.