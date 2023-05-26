Gala concert at Heydar Aliyev Center marks 100th Anniversary of National Leader (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The Heydar Aliyev Center hosted a celebration of Azerbaijani and world classical music, Trend reports.

The evening was dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

A person lives and develops surrounded by a variety of different sources of strong influence on him, both positive and negative, in the modern world. And classical music has a huge impact on intellectual abilities, promotes emotional activity and even has a fruitful effect on health.

Classical music works combine depth, content, and ideological significance with the perfection of form. And it contains a huge storehouse that satisfies the spiritual needs of any listener - drive, passion, pain, and suffering.

Letting classical music into your soul is like opening a window and breathing in fresh air. Music is as important to the soul as light is to a painting.

This world was presented in a gala concert, in which the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibeyli led by Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov, laureate of international competitions Mustafa Mehmandarov, People's Artists of Azerbaijan Dinara Aliyeva (soprano), Farhad Badalbeyli (piano), Murad Adigozelzade (piano), Yusif Eyvazov (tenor), and also the famous Italian opera singer Ambrogio Maestri (baritone).

The works of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, Niyazi, Fikret Amirov, Farhad Badalbeyli, Francesco Cilea, Umberto Giordano, Giacomo Puccini, Giuseppe Verdi, Pietro Mascagni and Sergei Rachmaninoff were performed.

The performances of the masters of the stage were accompanied by well-deserved ovations, the soul rested that evening.

"The concert program includes popular works by Azerbaijani and Italian composers. We put a piece of our soul into each work and tried to convey these feelings to the public,” Soloist of the Bolshoi Theater of Russia Dinara Aliyeva said.

Ambrogio Maestri has performed on world stages in Italy, Germany, Portugal, Spain, the US, Austria, and other countries.

"I am very happy to visit this beautiful city, Baku, and perform on the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Center. Azerbaijan is an amazing country,” he said.

"We presented masterpieces of national and world music on the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Center, together with friends, and famous artists, including a guest from Italy Ambrogio Maestri. It is a great honor and happiness to present classical music here, which is one of the significant events in the cultural life of Azerbaijan,” Director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Yusif Eyvazov said.