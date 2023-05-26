Azersu talks water tariffs in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. No increase in tariffs for water use is expected in Azerbaijan, Anar Jabrayilli, Head of Public Relations Department of "Azersu" (responsible for providing all the water and sewerage related services across Azerbaijan) said, Trend reports.

"This issue is not on the agenda and we have not contacted the Tariff Council in this regard," Jabrayilli said.

Earlier in March, information was spread on social networks and among citizens, that water fees would be increased due to a decrease in the water level in the Kura River. "Azersu" made a statement, claiming no increase in prices is expected.

Fees for drinking water supply and sanitation services are regulated by Resolution No. 5 of the Tariff Council of the Republic of Azerbaijan, dated January 30, 2021.

After the liberation of Azerbaijan's lands from Armenian occupation, "Azersu" was tasked with reconstruction of drinking water supply systems in these territories.

By 2022, the company organized uninterrupted water supply in a number of areas, including but not limited to Shusha city, Kalbajar, Lachin, Zangilan districts, etc.

“Azersu” OJSC was established by the order of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated June 11, 2004.