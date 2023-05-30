Azerbaijan improving procedure for organization of military registration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. Azerbaijan is improving the procedure for removing employees of intelligence and counterintelligence subjects from military registration, Trend reports.

This issue was reflected in the proposed amendment to the Law on Intelligence and counterintelligence activities, which was discussed today at a meeting of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of the country.

According to the amendment, persons who voluntarily entered or were enrolled into active military service as the subjects of intelligence and counterintelligence activities will be removed from military registration and placed on special registration with the relevant executive authority.

After discussion, the amendment was put to the vote and adopted in the first reading.