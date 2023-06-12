Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan organizes open yoga session in Shamakhi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. To celebrate the International Day of Yoga and to popularize yoga as a tool for wellness and harmony, the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan organized an open yoga session for the public. The event took place on June 10, 2023, at the Astrophysical Observatory in Shamakhi, attracting close to 140 yoga practitioners and enthusiasts, Trend reports.

Tahir Mammadov, Head of the Shamakhi Executive Power, Mehriban Eyubova, Deputy Head of Shamakhi Executive Power and Sridharan Madhusudhanan, Ambassador of India in Azerbaijan, participated in the event. The distinguished guests welcomed attendees and expressed their appreciation for yoga as a conduit for overall health and well-being.

Elchin Guliyev, a distinguished instructor of the discipline, conducted the yoga session. His expertise brought a sense of authenticity to the event, demonstrating the deep cultural roots of yoga. Upon completion of the yoga session, the attendees were treated to a captivating performance of traditional Indian dances by Solmaz Asgarova. To conclude the session on a warm note, participants were served a variety of Indian snacks.

The event, held in observance of the International Day of Yoga, underscores the Embassy's continuous efforts to promote the ancient Indian practice of yoga.