Azerbaijani gymnasts win 30 medals at International Tournament in Montenegro (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Azerbaijani athletes successfully participated in the International 'Montenegro Cup' Rhythmic Gymnastics Tournament in Budva (Montenegro), the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Trend.

Azerbaijan was represented by pupils of the Ojag Sports club, the Specialized Children's and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics (Baku School of Gymnastics) and the Republican Integrated Sports School at the competitions.

The pupils of the Specialized Children's and Youth School of the Olympic Reserve in Gymnastics won 9 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze medals at the competitions.

Nuray Gasimzade (ball exercise), Melisa Hasanli (ball), Amina Novruzova (all-around, without object, ball, clubs), Hulya Namazli (ball), Laman Gadimova (clubs), Selin Gasimli (clubs) won gold medals.

Melisa Hasanli (clubs, all-around), Zahra Gasimli (without an object, ball), Ayan Nasirova (ball, clubs) were also awarded silver medals, Zahra Gasimli (hoop, all-around) and Medina Huseynova (all-around, clubs) won bronze medals.

Representatives of the Ojag Sports Club were awarded 8 gold and 1 silver medals: Fatima Hasanova (all-around, without an object, ball), Selin Yusifova (clubs), Gultekin Veliyeva (without an object), Maryam Baloglanova (all-around, without an object, hoop) won gold medals, and Maryam Baloglanova - silver medal in the program with the ball.

Pupil of the Republican Integrated Sports School Nur Sadygova won gold medal in the program with a hoop and bronze medal in the composition with clubs.