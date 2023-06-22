Azerbaijani karateka reaches semifinals of 2023 European Games in Krakow

KRAKOW, Poland, June 22. Azerbaijani karateka Tural Agalarzada has reached the semifinals of the third European Games in Krakow, Trend reports.

Agalarzada, who takes part in the tournament in the 67 kilogram weight category, defeated Yves Tadissi (Hungary), Noah Tony Pisino (Switzerland) and Dionysios Xenos (Greece) in the group stage.

Having secured three victories, Azerbaijani athlete settled for a bronze medal.

About 7,000 athletes from 48 countries take part in the third European Games, which will last until July 2. A total of 253 sets of medals in 29 sports are being played.

Azerbaijan is represented at the Krakow-2023 multi-sport tournament by 86 athletes in 13 sports.

The first ever European Games were held in 2015 in Baku, and the second in 2019 in Minsk. The Azerbaijani national team took second place at Baku-2015 and 10th at Minsk-2019, winning a total of 84 medals: 26 gold, 25 silver and 33 bronze.