Reps of Azerbaijani Ombudsperson visit temporary detention center in Gadabay police department (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Members of the National Preventive Group visited a center of temporary detention in the police department of Azerbaijan's Gadabay district as part of the activities of the National Preventive Mechanism of the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva, the Ombudsman's Office told Trend.

During the visit, the persons kept in the isolation ward, including five people detained and arrested administratively during the incident in the district's Soyudlu village, were received confidentially, and the appeals of each of them were heard.

The persons received said that they had no complaints about their treatment, provision of food, or conditions of detention, and thanked the Ombudsperson for keeping the issue of ensuring their rights in the spotlight.

The detainees were explained their rights, each was provided with legal advice on their appeals in connection with court decisions against them.

During the visit, the detention conditions - the condition of the cells, personal hygiene and sanitation, medical care, and food supply issues were studied on the spot.

As a result of the visit, a meeting was held with the leadership of the temporary detention facility, and relevant recommendations were given on the basis of national and international legislation.