Meetings held in Azerbaijan to renew fleet for Navy ships

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25. Meetings are being held with leading defense industry companies to upgrade the fleet of ships, and purchase surveillance, intelligence and communications systems, Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Vice Admiral Subhan Bakirov said, Trend reports.

"I can say with confidence that the naval forces successfully fulfill the requirements of the maritime security strategy approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and also adequately cope with all tasks in accordance with the training plan approved by Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov," Bakirov said.

“In order to accelerate and improve the fulfillment of the requirements, research is being conducted on the acquisition and introduction of new modern technologies of the defense industry. Some of the mentioned projects will be implemented in stages soon," he said.

Bakirov pointed out that during the exhibition held recently in Italy, new vessels, naval weapons, underwater vehicles, coastal artillery installations, radars, sonars and other defense technologies were reviewed and instructions were given to relevant specialists.

"Visits to factories and infrastructure of the leading companies of the Italian defense industry were organized during the event, we had the opportunity to get acquainted with the products produced by these enterprises on the spot. In particular, along with underwater marine platforms, our attention was attracted by the presented means of surveillance, reconnaissance and communications, and we will have more meetings about these means in the future," he said.