BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 3. In Batumi, Georgia, at a karate championship, a confrontation unfolded between an Armenian karateka and the Azerbaijani athlete who had defeated her, Trend reports.

The Armenian athlete exhibited unprofessional behavior by responding to her loss with a physical strike instead of accepting the defeat gracefully and shaking hands.

This incident is not an isolated case and adds to a series of provocative actions demonstrated by certain Armenian athletes. It is worth noting that true athletes do not engage in such conduct. This behavior seems to be a recurring issue that extends beyond sports, reflecting a chronic problem of refusing to accept defeat, both in the realm of politics and sports, within Armenia.