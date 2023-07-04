Baku hosting int'l conference dedicated to 25th anniversary of Azerbaijan's Constitutional Court (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. An international conference themed "Development of legislation through application of constitutional norms" dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan is being held in Baku, Trend reports.

The event is attended by Chairman of the Azerbaijani Supreme Court Inam Karimov, Minister of Internal Affairs Vilayat Eyvazov, Minister of Justice Fikrat Mammadov, Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, First Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ali Huseynov, chairmen of the constitutional courts of foreign countries, and judges.

Will be updated