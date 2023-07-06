Azerbaijan receives ambulance cars from Japan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. The presentation of the "Provision of ambulances to Gazakh and Samukh districts" project, implemented within the framework of the Grant Assistance Program of the Government of Japan, was held in Baku at the Azerbaijani Management Union of Medical Territorial Units (TABIB), TABIB told Trend.

The event was attended by Executive Director of TABIB Vugar Gurbanov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada, directors of central hospitals of Gazakh and Samukh districts and representatives of the beneficiary organization.

Within the framework of the "Provision of ambulances to Gazakh and Samukh districts" project, the public "Support for the Development of Civil Society Western Resource" association was granted for the purchase of 2 pickups of the Japanese Mitsubishi company and modification of the ambulance.

Japanese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Junichi Wada said that reconstruction and construction of 95 medical institutions in 58 districts were carried out within the framework of the Grant Assistance Program in Azerbaijan during 2000-2022. In particular, the project under consideration included the reconstruction of enterprises providing primary medical services to the population.

Thus, within the framework of this program implemented in Azerbaijan, the total amount of grants has exceeded $24 million (about 40.6 million manat), while the total number of projects amounted to 285.

The government of Japan allocated a grant in the amount of $88,996 (150,404 manat) for the implementation of this project.