Azerbaijan continues to bring former IDPs to liberated Lachin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. In accordance with the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the reconstructed city of Lachin continues, Trend reports.

At this stage, another 23 families have been relocated to the city of Lachin - 85 people.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Lachin, which were restored or rebuilt on the basis of instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation.

Lachin residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care, expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

The ceremony of sending families to the city of Lachin was attended by officials of the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, the Special Representation of the President of Azerbaijan in Lachin, which is part of the East Zangezur economic region, as well as the Executive Power of the Lachin district.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Lachin has been provided for 93 families - 351 people.