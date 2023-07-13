Enemy’s goal was to force Azerbaijan accept occupation - FM

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, July 13. Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city, like many places in Karabakh, was severely destroyed during the Armenian occupation, Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during a speech at the "Revival of Aghdam" event, Trend reports.

"For almost 30 years of occupation, our cultural, historical and religious monuments have been destroyed. Our natural resources and property have been looted. Looking at the scale of the destruction carried out during the occupation, it becomes clear that this was a purposeful policy pursued by Armenia. The enemy's goal was to make us forget our historical roots and accept the occupation," the minister said.

“In the 44-day Karabakh war, the heroic Azerbaijani army, under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev liberated Azerbaijani lands from occupation. We demonstrated to the whole world the strength of Azerbaijan, the heroism of our army, and the unity of our people. Today, every step taken in the liberated territories, every construction carried out, and every local and international event held is a source of great pride," he added.

