Private Iranian clinic ceases operating in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13. An Iranian clinic ceased operations in Baku, residents of neighboring buildings told Trend.

This clinic has ceased operations since March.

The owners of nearby buildings also confirmed that the clinic had closed.

The sign with the Iranian Clinic inscription was removed from the wall of the building where the aforesaid medical institution was located.

Attempts to contact the clinic by phone were unsuccessful.

The Iranian clinic was located at 124 A.M.Sharifzadeh street, Baku.