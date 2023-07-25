Number of residents back to their native lands in Azerbaijan’s Lachin (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. In accordance with the instruction of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Lachin continue, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons told Trend.

Another caravan was sent from the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in the Garadagh district of Baku on July 25. At this stage, another 19 families (89 people) moved to the city of Lachin.

Thus, as many as 152 families (591 people) were provided with permanent residence in the city of Lachin.

Moreover, a total of 22 families (79 people) were relocated to the city of Lachin on July 22.