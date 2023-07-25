Charging stations for electric vehicles installed in liberated territories of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

HADRUT, Azerbaijan, July 25. Charging stations for electric vehicles are available in Azerbaijan’s Shusha, Hadrut and Khojavand districts, Director of the Center for Training and Innovation of Azerishig JSC Araz Mammadzade said at a meeting with media representatives in Hadrut, dedicated to the work done in six months of 2023, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerishig OJSC itself plans to use electric vehicles in the future.

"Charging stations will be installed at all substations operating in liberated territories in the future," Mammadzade said.

In accordance with the instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azerishig OJSC is working on the reconstruction of the electric grid in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

Power lines are being replaced with insulated wires, electrical supports have been replaced, and electricity meters have been completely updated.