“Azersun Holding” appoints son of martyr to high position

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 4. Oruj Javanshir oglu Ibrahimov has been appointed as an advisor to Azersun Holding.

Oruj Ibrahimov, who has extensive experience in business and marketing, previously headed the Departments of Corporate Communications, Marketing, and Business Development. During his tenure in various management positions in the banking sector, he has implemented many socially oriented projects on the governmental level. In the last 2 years, he has been involved in the implementation of important projects in the USA, Europe, and Azerbaijan. He has participated in various international trainings as well as seminars. Moreover, Oruj has been working as a business consultant for a long time. Thanks to his expertise, Oruj has built up trust and a positive image in this field.

In Azersun Holding he will contribute to the field of marketing, public relations, social projects, and the development of innovative solutions.

It should be noted that Oruj Ibrahimov is the son of national hero Javanshir Ibrahimov, who died during the struggle for Karabakh.