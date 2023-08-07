Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares updates on weekly de-mining activities on liberated lands

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released weekly data on landmine clearance activities on the country's liberated lands, Trend reports, citing the agency.

From July 17 to 22, 2023, 194 anti-personnel mines, 30 anti-tank mines, and 97 unexploded ordnance were discovered and defused in Tartar, Aghdam, Lachin, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha, Kalbajar, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan as part of the de-mining process.

According to ANAMA, a total of 363.02 hectares of mines and explosive ordnance were cleared.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) is a legal entity of public law that operates in the field of mine clearance in liberated regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The agency was founded in 2021.

The agency's primary mission is to plan, coordinate, and oversee all mine and unexploded ordnance removal across the country's regions.

Following the liberation of its lands from Armenian occupation in the second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan started carrying out operations to clear its lands of mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.