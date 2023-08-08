Several Azerbaijani youth swimmers to compete at CIS Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. Five members of Azerbaijan's youth swimming team will participate in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games in Belarus, the Secretary-General of the Azerbaijan Swimming Federation Fakhri Hasanov said, Trend reports.

Tamilla Aliyeva, Anastasia Povorokina, Said Hamidov, Timur Beker, and Orkhan Aliyev will compete for Azerbaijan in the swimming discipline, according to him.

The team will compete under the guidance of coaches Nurali Mammadov and Elvin Huseynov.

Azerbaijan has won 14 medals at the games so far.

The II Games of the CIS countries are taking place in Belarus from August 4 to 14, under the auspices of the Council for Physical Culture and Sports of the participants of the Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Physical Culture and Sports of the CIS participants.