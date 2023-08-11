Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir reveals facts of dumping oil products into Kura River (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. The facts of dumping oil products into the Kura river in the Azerbaijani city of Mingachevir were established due to improper insulation of the fuel tank and engine malfunction on boats and motor ships in the port where ships take oil on board, Trend reports.

This was revealed during joint control measures carried out by employees of the State Environmental Safety Service of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, the police department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Mingachevir, the State Service for supervision of small vessels and State Water Rescue Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and the Executive Power of Mingachevir.

According to the representative of the State Service for Environmental Safety Bakhruz Magomedov, in connection with these facts, an act and protocol were drawn up against the violators - Umud Nabiyev, Intigam Kamalov and Magerram Magerramov, and appropriate measures were taken.

They were given instructions on mandatory troubleshooting of vehicles.