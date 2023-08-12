Resident of Azerbaijan’s Aghali village happy to return to native land

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. This long-awaited day has finally come, a resident of the village of Aghali in the Zangilan district, Valida Samedova said, Trend reports.

"I am returning to the village with three children and five grandchildren. I am very glad, we have been waiting for this day for so long," she said.

Another group of residents returned to the village of Aghali, Zangilan district, liberated from occupation on August 12. At this stage, 22 more families (106 people) moved to the village of Aghali.

The return of families to Aghali village has been going on full scale. Following the end of the second Karabakh war, Azerbaijan started to re-settle the families to the village, amid the ongoing renovations there.

In particular, In July 2022, the citizens were resettled to the village of Aghali, built on the basis of the concept of a "smart village" in the Zangilan district. Two months before that, on May 27, the opening ceremony of the first stage of the “smart village” project took place in Aghali.

Modern urban planning standards have been applied in the village, including "smart" street lighting, construction of warm and cold-resistant ecological houses, household waste management, installation of solar panels, etc.

In order to ensure access to public services and improve the well-being of people in the village, the services of "ASAN", "DOST", the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Businesses (KOBIA), the State Center for Agrarian Development function in the village. There is also a school, kindergarten, medical center, catering facilities.

As many as 200 houses have been built in Aghali. Their energy needs are met exclusively by alternative energy sources designed for more comfortable and safe living.

With the relocation of the first group of residents to the village of Aghali on July 19 2022, implementation of the resettlement process, carried out in four stages, was launched. At the first stage, more than 40 families were relocated to Aghali.