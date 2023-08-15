Found human remains attest to their grim murder - Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, August 15. The process of searching for mass-casualty burials in Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the 2020 second Karabakh war was launched at the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Head of the Department of Special Investigations of the Azerbaijani Military Prosecutor's Office Emil Taghiyev told Trend.

"More than 480 people's remains have been discovered recently in the villages of Farrukh (Khojaly district), Edilli (Khojavand district), Yukhari Seyidahmadli (Fuzuli district), Dashalti (Shusha district), as well as Kalbajar, Aghdam, and other localities," Taghiyev said.

"On the grounds of the Shusha prison, Azerbaijanis were mercilessly tortured, beaten, had their hair cut, were subjected to canine attacks, had their wounds and exhaustion given to pigs, were killed using a variety of barbarous techniques, and were subsequently buried here" he added.

Previously, a mass grave was discovered on the territory of the Shusha prison in June of this year.